Gorbea allocates $223,600 to municipalities for March special election

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of State has allocated $223,586 to municipalities for the March 2 special referenda election, R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced on Tuesday.

The funds come from a $632,189 grant from the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research the state received in October. The nonprofit works with election experts to build voter trust and confidence, increase voter participation and improve the efficiency of election administration, according to Gorbea.

“Our local boards of canvassers are preparing to run their fourth election within one calendar year, during an ongoing pandemic,” said Gorbea. “They have been the unsung heroes in making sure Rhode Islanders can vote safely and securely, despite incredible challenges. I hope these funds will provide a needed boost to help our local election officials once again deliver Rhode Islanders the election they deserve.”

The funds for the referenda, which will include questions that involve authorizing the state to borrow money through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas, were distributed to every municipality in varying amounts. Allocations ranged from $2,000 to $24,301, with the largest allocation going to Providence.

Gorbea said that the remainder of the funds from the Center for Election Innovation and Research grant was used to provide voter education, information and communication for the November 2020 general election.

“On behalf of the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association, I would like to thank Secretary of State Gorbea for these CEIR grant monies,” said Wendy Marshall, president of the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association. “The funding will assist each city and town to offset the costs of the upcoming special election on March 2, 2021.”

Gorbea’s office also reminded voters that they may cast their ballot by mail, early in person up to 20 days before the election, or at the polls on Election Day.