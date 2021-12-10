Gorbea unveils online tool to compare proposed redistricting maps

PROVIDENCE – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea on Friday unveiled an online tool to compare current and proposed state legislative district boundaries side by side, including demographic data.

“As someone who sued the General Assembly during the 2001 redistricting process, I know how important it is to match demographic data to proposed districts,” said Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor. “Redistricting decisions can greatly affect voter participation.”

Earlier this month, the Rhode Island Redistricting Commission released its first two versions of proposed House legislative boundaries, and its first three versions of proposed Senate legislative boundaries.

Each of these proposed maps are incorporated into Gorbea’s comparison tool, which will be updated as needed to include any additional maps.

