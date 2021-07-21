Governor’s Bay Day to be held July 25

PROVIDENCE – The 32nd Governor’s Bay Day will take place on July 25, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday.

Parking at all state beaches will be free on the day, and the R.I. Public Transit Authority will waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66.

In addition, the public is invited to fish in Rhode Island saltwaters without a saltwater fishing license from July 23-25.

“There’s nothing like summer in Rhode Island and I think we’re all ready to enjoy our beautiful waters, sandy beaches and abundant fisheries,” said McKee in a statement. “This Bay Day, I invite Rhode Islanders to head to the beach, drop a fishing line in Narragansett Bay and experience all of the natural resources the Ocean State has to offer.”

The governor’s office also said there will be free activities at Roger W. Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, including a saltwater fly-fishing station, arts and crafts, and environmental education from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Wednesday, McKee signed the executive order enabling the free parking at state beaches and saltwater fishing license waiver for the public.