Gracie, Roger Williams Park Zoo moon bear, euthanized due to failing health

PROVIDENCE – Gracie, a moon bear at Roger Williams Park Zoo, was euthanized due to a recent decline in health and other age-related mobility issues, the zoo announced Friday on its Facebook page.

The zoo said Gracie, 27, first arrived at Roger Williams Park Zoo with her brother, George, in 1996. The zoo described Gracie as having a “unique and sweet personality” and enjoyed interacting with zookeepers regularly.

“Our dedicated and experienced animal care and veterinary teams gave her the very best care, and she touched countless hearts in her 27 years of life,” the zoo posted. “The zoo family will hold a very special place in its heart for Gracie and she will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

The zoo also said George is currently being “carefully monitored” by zookeepers ensuring Gracie’s sibling continues to receive “an enriching and comfortable life.”

