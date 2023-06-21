Grammy-winner Mavis Staples to headline festivities at PVDFest

PROVIDENCE – Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winning gospel singer Mavis Staples will be the headlining performer among several arts and musical performances to be held at this year’s PVDFest, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced on June 14.

City officials said Staples will perform on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. near the Providence River. After the performance, there will be a full basin lighting by WaterFire Providence.

On both Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, “stay silent PVD” will present an ode to the city’s summer festivals with three hours of DJ sets and live performances. Additionally, Sidy Maiga is producing his 11th annual Afrika Nyaga drum and dance festival celebrating African culture and the diaspora in collaboration with Providence Foundation at PVDFest, city officials said.

On Sept. 9, PVDFest will have all-day craft vendors markets along with curated performances in various locations across the festival footprint. A beer garden operated by The Guild will be part of the festivities, as well.

- Advertisement -

This year’s PVDFest will take place Sept. 8-10 within the city’s Innovation District Park along the Providence River. The location and date change has received a mixed response from the community.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.