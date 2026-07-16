Green Hill Pond waterfront home sells for $2M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A waterfront home overlooking Green Hill Pond recently sold for $2 million, marking the highest sale on Green Hill Pond since March 2025, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The single-family home at 28 Arrow Wood Trail contains 2,317 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Built in 1973, the contemporary-style residence sits on a 0.4-acre waterfront lot with approximately 150 feet of frontage on Green Hill Pond, according to the real estate firm.

The home features cathedral ceilings, an open-concept living and dining area, a first-floor primary suite with an office and en suite bathroom, and a partially finished walkout lower level with a family room, according to Mott & Chace. The property also includes an oversized two-car garage, an expansive deck overlooking the pond and a private dock capable of accommodating two boats, with boating access to Ninigret Pond and the Atlantic Ocean through the Charlestown Breachway, the real estate firm said.

According to the South Kingstown property assessor’s database, the property was appraised at $1.54 million in 2024, including $1.16 million for the land and $385,800 for the building.

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Michael Himmel, of Mott & Chace, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyers were represented by The Soby-Roberts Team, also of Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by 28 Arrow Wood Trail LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company, and purchased by Theodore Skinner and Kimberly Skinner, of Mill Valley, Calif.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.