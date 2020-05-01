Green Tenderfoot is focus on letting very little go to waste

Ana Duque’s self-described “zero-waste journey” began when she was working for City Year in Los Angeles.

In L.A., Duque found it fairly easy to cut her plastic use. But when she returned to her childhood home of Rhode Island a few years later, she was struck by the lack of plastic-free consumer goods available. So she started her own.

Green Tenderfoot opened in July as a pop-up refill station full of bath, body and cleaning products, as well as what Duque termed “lifestyle items” such as stainless steel razors and bamboo utensils. In March, the business moved to a space at the Creative Commerce Center in Pawtucket. Green Tenderfoot had regular hours before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now has switched to making appointments with customers and making local deliveries.

In addition to helping others reduce their plastic use through her products, Duque has also made education on low-waste lifestyles a focus.

Duque has reframed her mentality as “low waste” rather than “zero waste,” noting how socioeconomic and environmental factors can make it difficult to cut out plastic totally.

She said many of her package-free, vegan refill products – all sold by the ounce – cost less than the versions sold in plastic containers at retail stores.

