Greene School receives approval to add grades 6-8

WEST GREENWICH – The R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved an expansion that will allow The Greene School to add grades six through eight.

Known for its unique educational model that blends academics with expeditionary learning and the natural world, the public charter school will now take on an additional 168 students.

“At the Greene School, we see how nature fuels learning every day,” said Head of School Kerry Tuttlebee. “By bringing students into nature earlier, we can restore attention, build persistence and foster the healthy mindsets that students need to succeed.”

The expansion will increase education options for Rhode Island families across the state and provide “a longer, more connected journey through secondary education that supports academic growth, strong relationships, and the development of character and leadership,” according to a news release.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.