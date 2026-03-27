Greenwich Bay Brokers Opens New Real Estate Office in East Greenwich

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greenwich Bay Brokers Opens New Office on Main Street in East Greenwich

East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Bay Brokers, a locally owned real estate brokerage led by brokers Jennifer Cosgrove O’Leary and Sean O’Leary, has opened a new office at 845 Main Street in East Greenwich, a property the brokerage recently purchased as part of its continued growth.

The firm specializes in residential, investment, commercial, and coastal real estate throughout Rhode Island, while also serving buyers and sellers in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Greenwich Bay Brokers also frequently assists with estate sales, investment properties, and other complex real estate transitions.

“East Greenwich has always been at the heart of our business and community,” said Jennifer Cosgrove O’Leary. “It’s fitting that ‘Greenwich’ is part of our name, and purchasing a building on Main Street felt like a meaningful way to invest in the town that has supported our business for so many years.”

Jennifer Cosgrove O’Leary is also Rhode Island’s only Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE®), working with attorneys and families to navigate the real estate aspects of divorce and other complex property matters.

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The new Main Street location will serve as the company’s headquarters and provide space for the brokerage’s growing team of agents and client services.

“We’ve built our brokerage around strong relationships and a commitment to helping clients navigate important real estate decisions,” said Sean O’Leary. “This new space allows us to continue expanding while maintaining the level of service our clients expect.”

Greenwich Bay Brokers looks forward to welcoming clients, neighbors, and local professionals to the new location in the coming months.

For more information, visit GreenwichBayBrokers.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Cosgrove O’Leary

Broker | Greenwich Bay Brokers

401-269-6015

GreenwichBayBrokers.com

https://greenwichbaybrokers.com