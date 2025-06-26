Gregorian colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $2.93M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,300-square-foot Gregorian colonial in the Blackstone Park area on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.93 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 97 Loring Ave. home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

This was one of the top 10 highest-priced residential property sales in the city for 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 2½-story home, which features a finished attic, was constructed in 1900.

The home’s grand entry hall flows into a large living room with a fireplace, beamed ceilings and crown molding, the real estate firm said.

The home also has a sunroom, featuring three walls of windows.

The kitchen features two islands and quartz counters, and the home includes a formal dining area with crown molding, along with an atrium-like breakfast room.

A family room features a wet bar and gas fireplace.

On the second floor, the home’s primary suite comes with custom built-in wardrobes, a private bathroom and a home office, the firm said.

The backyard includes a brick oven, a dining portico and a seating area overlooking a yard surrounded by mature plantings, Residential Properties said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.78 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.33 acres of land alone was valued at $549,100.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented both sides of the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Katherine McCleary and Sidney McCleary IV, of Providence, and it was purchased by Shawn and Lisa Khan, of Seekonk.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.