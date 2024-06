Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The National Supermarket Association, a trade association representing over 700 independently owned supermarkets, will house its New England headquarters in the downtown area, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced Monday. “We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the state,” said William Rodriguez, NSA New England chapter president. ”This commitment makes

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the state,” said William Rodriguez, NSA New England chapter president. ”This commitment makes our mission more achievable and impactful. Our mission is to advance and support the independent supermarket owners by promoting innovation, sustainability and community engagement. We rise by lifting others.”

Founded in 1989, the trade association represents the interests of independent grocery stores along the East Coast. It specializes in opening grocery stores in communities and neighborhoods that are underserved by traditional grocery chains.

Independent grocery stores create 3,000 jobs and over $420 million in annual sales in Rhode Island, and over $15 billion in annual sales across New England.

The NSA is making its investment in Rhode Island without any economic or tax incentives from the state or the city, according to the release.

“I am excited to announce that the National Supermarket Association has chosen Providence for their New England headquarters, better positioning our state to become a leader in the region’s food economy,” Matos said. “The ... association will be a valuable partner in reducing grocery costs for Rhode Island families, supporting our vibrant community of food producers and wholesalers and eliminating food deserts in our state.”

Through membership with the NSA, grocery stores can access exclusive vendor programs, receive technical assistance, benefit from proactive and reduced-rate food safety inspections, and participate in other programs meant to reduce supply and administrative costs and keep their products affordable.