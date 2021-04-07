Groov-Pin earns 2021 employee wellness program certification

PROVIDENCE – Groov-Pin Corp. of Smithfield earned a silver certification from Wellness Workdays, a corporate wellness company based in Hingham, Mass.

Groov-Pin manufactures grooved pins and threaded inserts for industries such as aerospace, medical and telecommunications.

Certification indicates that employees scored above average in the main categories of assessment, strategy, implementation and evaluation.

“Through our corporate wellness program, GP Fit, we seek to empower our employees to make choices to improve their physical, mental and financial health,” Groov-Pin said in a statement, with virtual outreach and mental health efforts highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walk to Wellness walking program, a main part of Groov-Pin’s efforts to keep employees active, set walk goals that are tied to donations to charities such as the American Cancer Society, according to the company.

South County Health of South Kingstown and Bryant University of Smithfield each earned gold certifications from Wellness Workdays. There were no companies based in southeastern Massachusetts to earn certification.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.