Group treatments programs adapt to keep the dialogue going

By
-
SHIELDED MEAL: Randi Beranbaum, founder and director of Be Collaborative Care in Providence, stands in the dining area at the center where people undergo group therapy for eating disorders. Barriers have been installed at a table so those under treatment can have in-person meals. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SHIELDED MEAL: Randi Beranbaum, founder and director of Be Collaborative Care in Providence, stands in the dining area at the center where people undergo group therapy for eating disorders. Barriers have been installed at a table so those under treatment can have in-person meals. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Never again will Randi Beranbaum take for granted the simple act of weighing one of her patients. “Blind” weigh-ins – in which someone steps on the scale backwards so only the medical provider can see the number – were a routine part of Be Collaborative Care’s intensive outpatient program for teenagers and adults with eating…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display