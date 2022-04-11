Growth Hiring During a Pandemic – Expanding within a Disruptive Economy

RGB Architects, a leading architecture, project management and interior design firm established in 1946. Since late 2019, we braced for major hiring and project disruptions from the impact brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, RGB has successfully been expanding our teams steadily with several strategic hires from young professionals to seasoned A/E/C veterans. It has been a growth that has contributed to our successes amidst a disruptive economy when the pandemic became prevalent. We have been thriving internally which increasing our hiring needs for talented, modern young professionals keep up with the demand of new work.

Madison DiSanto is one of the RGB’s new key Associate Architects. She has recently graduated from New England Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Building Engineering Technology. Her coordination efforts with site visits, field surveys and development of existing conditions is a great asset to the firm. She will be attending Boston Architectural College to be a licensed architect.

Hannah Weiner brings five years of experience as an interior designer. Her depth of knowledge with Revit and finishes, furnishings and equipment complement our teams. Hannah earned a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Newbury College in Brookline, MA.

Alexis Noel has joined RGB as an architectural designer. She brings multi-disciplined expertise within the field of architecture from 3D modeling to construction administration. She has earned a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology. She plans to become a licensed architect.

- Advertisement -

Michael Carey has joined RGB as an architectural designer. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology, and is currently in their Masters program. Michael enjoys the collaborative process of creativity and designing concepts that bring a client’s vision to life.

Mark Hashway has 40+ years in the construction industry. He is active throughout the entire construction process and supports the continued growth of our OPM division.

With 25+ years of experience in the A/E/C industry, Michelle Masse brings knowledge of strategic proposal writing, field experience and sales/marketing initiatives. With a degree in B&W Fine Art Photography from University of Washington, Michelle possesses a very creative outlook. In her role, Michelle assists in the advancement of the firm’s goals and objectives.

As RGB’s Assistant Controller, Robin Chaplin has 10+ years in the A/E/C industry. Her background in construction finance provides specific knowledge of in-house payroll, external audit administration, financial reporting, accounts receivable, account payable, and billing policies. She possesses good judgment and decision-making skills. Robin’s attention to detail within accounting and human resources is second to none in the industry and her dedication is relentless.

RGB.net