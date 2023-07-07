Growth of self storage raising some alarms

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Driving up Interstate 95 on a recent evening, Richard Godfrey, executive director of Roger Williams University’s real estate program, couldn’t help but notice a U-Haul self-storage facility sitting on the edge of the roadway in West Greenwich. The building itself isn’t new – it used to be the headquarters of the international gaming company GTECH…