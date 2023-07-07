Growth of self storage raising some alarms

By
-
WHAT’S IN STORE? Richard Godfrey, executive director of Roger Williams University’s real estate program, stands outside one of Rhode Island’s newest self-storage facilities, located on Eddy Street in Providence.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Driving up Interstate 95 on a recent evening, Richard Godfrey, executive director of Roger Williams University’s real estate program, couldn’t help but notice a U-Haul self-storage facility sitting on the edge of the roadway in West Greenwich. The building itself isn’t new – it used to be the headquarters of the international gaming company GTECH…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display