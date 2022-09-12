Gubernatorial candidates discuss their economic visions for R.I.

PROVIDENCE ­– Rhode Island voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide several hotly contested primary races, including for governor.

Incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee is facing a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary from R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, former CVS Health Corp. President Helena Buonanno Foulkes, community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz and former R.I. Secretary of State Matt Brown.

In the Republican primary, businesswoman Ashley Kalus is squaring off against longshot candidate Jonathan Riccitelli.

Providence Business News interviewed five of the leading gubernatorial candidates on their economic visions for the state. Matt Brown did not respond to repeated requests by PBN to participate.

Those interviews, published throughout the year on PBN.com, are available below by clicking on each candidate’s name:

Helena Buonanno Foulkes

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

Ashley Kalus

Gov. Daniel J. McKee

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz

You can see all of PBN’s extensive Election 2022 coverage here.