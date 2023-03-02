Gursky Wiens law firm leases top floor of Warwick office building

WARWICK – A law firm currently based in North Kingstown recently completed a lease agreement to occupy the top floor of an office building at 20 Centerville Road in Warwick, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the landlord in the deal.

Gursky Wiens Attorneys At Law Ltd. plans to relocate from its current location in Suite 207 of Building C of the Meadows Professional Office Park at 1130 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown. The relocation will be effective April 1, said John Skeffinton, who represented the Gursky Wiens law firm in the lease deal.

Kevin Casey of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented the landlord/owner, Centerville Corporate Offices LLC, in the lease deal.

The limited liability company is managed by Jason Pannone, according to Rhode Island’s online corporate database. Pannone is also the principal behind Bentley Builders LLC.

Centerville Corporate Offices LLC has owned the property since January 2020, when it bought the Centerville Road building for $677,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The three-story brick office building was constructed in 1910, according to the database. It is located in the Apponaug village across from the AAA building and next to vegan drive-thru restaurant Plant City X.

The new Gursky Wiens office spans 4,631 square feet, according to Sweeney Real Estate, which did not disclose the financial terms of the lease deal.

The property, which has a 22,500-square-foot parking lot, has another 9,262 square feet of commercial space available for lease between the first floor and garden level, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.