Hair care business grows from side gig to full-time operation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The irony of products formulated for natural hair care is that they’re often unnatural. Kerlyne Jean-Baptiste, owner and CEO of KerlyGirl LLC, identified that unmet need when she was a student at Brown ­University. In her dorm room, first for herself, then for friends, she started experimenting with plant-based products for hair that is either…