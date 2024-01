Hamblett named Save The Bay’s permanent executive director

NEWPORT – The “interim” tag has been removed from Topher Hamblett’s title with Save The Bay Inc. The local marine advocacy nonprofit announced Monday that Hamblett has been named the organization’s permanent executive director. Hamblett, Save The Bay’s former director of advocacy who has been with the organization for three decades, was appointed the interim

NEWPORT – The “interim” tag has been removed from Topher Hamblett’s title with Save The Bay Inc. The local marine advocacy nonprofit announced Monday that Hamblett has been named the organization’s permanent executive director. Hamblett, Save The Bay’s former director of advocacy who has been with the organization for three decades, was appointed the interim executive director in July after then executive director Jonathan Stone retired . The organization had conducted a national search for its next leader, but opted to remain close to home with Hamblett formally succeeding Stone at Save The Bay. “The executive director seat comes with a responsibility that is, to me, a privilege and a great opportunity to lead Save The Bay to new heights,” Hamblett said in a statement. “I am thrilled to continue to work with our community of partners, members, supporters, and volunteers in this capacity.” James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette