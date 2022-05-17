HarborOne to award $75K in inaugural pitch contest

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently announced its first-ever pitch contest, which will award $75,000 to one mission-driven entrepreneur or organization.

The Cause Pitch Contest, organized in partnership with Greg Hill Foundation, FMP Productions and The Boston Globe, will be held on June 22 in Boston.

Online applications opened May 1 and will remain open through May 31 on HarborOne’s website.

Applicants can be entrepreneurs or startup or nonprofit organizations less than 2 years old with less than $100,000 in annual revenue and located in Rhode Island, Massachusetts or New Hampshire. Applications must include a financial plan or budget for how the prize money will be spent.

Up to 10 finalists will be chosen from the pool of applications to pitch their ideas at the event. For more information or to apply, visit harborone.com/causecontest.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.