Harbour Island home with 350 feet of shoreline sells for $2.26M

NARRAGANSETT – A waterfront property in Narragansett recently sold for $2.26 million, making it the biggest real estate deal in the past nine months for Harbour Island, which is a peninsula that was established 70 years ago as a summer vacation colony.

The sale of 9 Narrows Road also marks the third-highest sale in the history of Harbour Island, which is now a year-round home for many of its residents, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The large custom-built home comes with 350 feet of shoreline, including a deep-water dock and a private beach, the real estate firm said. The home features water views from nearly each of its eight rooms, according to Lila Delman Compass, which includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Those water views are of the Salt Pond, framed by the Narrows, an area where the Pettaquamscutt River meets the ocean.

The modern-style Conte home was constructed in 1987, according to Narragansett’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.43-acre property is sheltered by specimen trees, the real estate firm said, and it is one of the largest waterfront parcels on Harbour Island.

The 3,378-square-foot, 1½-story home was most recently valued in fiscal year 2022 by Narragansett assessors as being worth $1.23 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

While Gregory Arakelian, commercial director and sales associate for Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller in the deal, Pam Carbone of Domain Properties represented the buyer.

Arakelian said the sale demonstrates the strength of the waterfront residential property market in the area.

“Having sold waterfront properties on most of the various coastlines Rhode Island has to offer, I’m seeing the wonderful nuances of views and amenities on Harbour Island growing in demand and paying dividends in both investment and quality of life,” Arakelian said.

The property was purchased by Narrows Road LLC, a limited liability company based in Boca Raton, Fla., according to the warranty deed, a public record of the home sale.

The property was sold by Bertha Thomas, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.