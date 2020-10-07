Harrigan receives Superior Civilian Service Award from U.S. Navy

NEWPORT – Peter Harrigan, technical project manager at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, has received the Superior Civilian Service Award from the Department of the Navy.

Awarded for his outstanding contributions in unmanned systems from January of 2010 to May of this year, it is the U.S. Navy’s second-highest honorary civilian award.

A resident of Portsmouth, Harrigan received the award at a ceremony with Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Ron Vien, along with Harrigan’s wife, Georgia.

Harrigan has worked to develop and evolve all aspects of the Submarine Launched Aerial System known as the Advanced Weapons Enabled by Submarine Unmanned Aerial Systems for Mobile targets. According to a NUWC news release, he gathered a team to create a small unmanned aerial system that was launched undersea with a launcher capable of targeting, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and limited strike capabilities.

Harrigan’s citation, reads in part, “his skillful decadelong leadership … personal initiative and total commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefit to Division Newport, the Warfare Centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy and the nation.”

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.