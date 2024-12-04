Harrington elected R.I. Foundation’s new board chairperson

PROVIDENCE – Ann-Marie Harrington, the founder and former CEO of digital marketing company Embolden who has served on the Rhode Island Foundation’s board of directors since 2015, has been elected as the board’s new chairperson, the nonprofit funder announced Wednesday.
Harrington will succeed Dr. G. Alan Kurose, the former top executive of Coastal Medical Inc. who is now president and chief operating officer of Nuvance Health that completed his three-year term leading the board.
The foundation says Harrington will bring community and business leadership to the board chair position. She currently leads business intelligence, digital operations and web-based lead generation technologies at investment advisory firm Creative Planning.
“I’m honored to be part of this dynamic philanthropic organization that is driving real change and lasting improvements in Rhode Island. I truly believe in our state and its potential,” Harrington said in a statement. “It is an honor to lead an organization that works closely with donors to respond to the immediate as well as long-term needs of Rhode Islanders.”
Harrington will serve a three-year term as chairperson. She also serves on the foundation’s nominating and governance, and finance committees.
