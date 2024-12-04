Harrington elected R.I. Foundation’s new board chairperson

ANN-MARIE HARRINGTON, left, has been elected as the Rhode Island Foundation's new board chairperson. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION
PROVIDENCE – Ann-Marie Harrington, the founder and former CEO of digital marketing company Embolden who has served on the Rhode Island Foundation’s board of directors since 2015, has been elected as the board’s new chairperson, the nonprofit funder announced Wednesday. Harrington will succeed Dr. G. Alan Kurose, the former top executive of Coastal Medical Inc.

