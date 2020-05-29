Has freelance work, or the freelancers you regularly use, disappeared due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

More than 58,000 Rhode Islanders have filed with the state for pandemic unemployment assistance. The program provides benefits to the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors who would not normally be eligible.

While a lifeline for countless freelancers, thousands of those workers are now at least temporarily out of the workforce. While many had no choice, others decided to stop working while collecting the unemployment benefits.

Will the work and businesses that before the pandemic helped power the state’s thriving gig economy still be there for freelancers when the benefits run out?

