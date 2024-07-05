Has Raimondo forgotten her home state?

For the second time in an election year, Rhode Islanders’ hopes of benefiting from having a former governor in charge of the U.S. commerce department have been dashed. This one stings more than in 2022, in part because it’s a second snub but also because of the clear merit of the state’s Ocean Tech Hub/blue

For the second time in an election year, Rhode Islanders’ hopes of benefiting from having a former governor in charge of the U.S. commerce department have been dashed. This one stings more than in 2022, in part because it’s a second snub but also because of the clear merit of the state’s Ocean Tech Hub/blue economy proposal. Rhode Island missed out in that national midterm election year on a piece of $1 billion in federal funding for its blue economy and biotech proposals. This year’s $64 million proposal fell short in an even more politically charged national election year where the state has little to offer the administration of President Joe Biden. It’s disappointing that Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo has not yet become the partner that Rhode Island’s blue economy advocates hoped for when she left the governor’s office in 2021. But political battleground states always get funding priority in election years. If she still has her job next year, she’ll hopefully show she hasn’t forgotten her home state.