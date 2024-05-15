Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Inc. for the 12th consecutive year has been recognized for corporate citizenship by nonprofit Points of Light, a global volunteerism organization.

The Civic 50 awards announced on Tuesday honor companies that provide a framework for good corporate citizenship, including companies’ efforts to increase their social impact, civic engagement and community service.

Kevin Colman, senior director of global philanthropy and social impact for Hasbro, said the annual honor "

reflects a global team effort to meaningfully impact communities through the power of play. For us, it's not just about the recognition but about the real difference we can make for our employees, in our communities, and for our planet."

Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenue of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies, and systems and impact measurement.

The survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

“Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Atlanta, Ga.-based Points of Light. “Hasbro demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work.”