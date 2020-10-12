Hasbro Children’s, Bradley hospitals partner with Boston Children’s Hospital on virtual summit

PROVIDENCE – A virtual summit presented by Hasbro Children’s, Emma Pendleton Bradley and Boston Children’s hospitals will offer lectures, updates and other learning opportunities for physicians, specialists and health care providers who work with children and teens.

Attendees at the Pediatric Healthcare Summit on Oct. 22 will learn about updates and innovations in pediatric care through lectures, breakout sessions and other formats.

Topics on the agenda include the use and misuse of antibiotics, genetic testing, teens and social media, and the use of vaping products, marijuana and opioids.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Penelope Dennehy, a pediatric infectious disease specialist; Dr. Michael Herzlinger, a pediatric gastroenterologist; and Dr. James Ziegler, a pediatric cardiologist, are among the lineup of speakers for the event.

Those who attend the summit are eligible to earn continuing-education credits.

For more details and to register, visit bostonchildrens.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.