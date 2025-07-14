Hasbro Children’s Hospital announces 2024 Brite Lite award winners

PROVIDENCE – Five Hasbro Children’s Hospital employees were recently recognized and celebrated for their exemplary service after being named the hospital’s 2024 Brite Lite award winners during a ceremony held recently in the hospital’s Balise Healing Garden.

Award recipients are Brown University Health employees who were nominated by Hasbro Children’s Hospital patients and their families for their dedication and compassion shown to pediatric patients under their care, according to a news release.

The 2024 Brite Lites winners, selected from among more than 40 nominations, are:

Laura Cioe, of Cranston, a family advocate working in patient- and family-centered care.

Kristen Gallagher, of Warwick, a registered nurse working on the hospital’s fifth floor.

Dr. Margaret Scheffler, of Warwick, working in pediatric critical care.

Mary Sette, of Scituate, a nurse practitioner in the emergency department.

Maddison Zuba, of North Smithfield, a registered nurse in the pediatric float pool.

“What a special day to be able to come together to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work and high-quality care provided to our patients every day,” Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations at Brown University Health and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “This unwavering dedication to the best interests of our patients and community while ensuring the highest standards of patient safety truly makes a difference in the lives of our patients and families – giving us much to be proud of.”

- Advertisement -

Started more than 20 years ago, the Brite Lite employee recognition program celebrates five employees who have excelled in their everyday duties to make patients and families feel safe, important and well cared for, according to the release. Brite Lite winners are chosen for exemplifying “the four Cs” at Hasbro Children’s Hospital: caring, communication, cooperation and competence.