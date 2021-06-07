Hasbro Children’s Hospital Brite Lites winners honored

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital has announced its 2020 Brite Lites award winners. The recognition, created in 2002, honors five employees each year who have made an extra-special impact on young patients and their families.

Winners “exemplify ‘the four Cs’ at Hasbro Children’s Hospital: caring, communication, cooperation and competence,” according to a news release from the hospital.

This year’s recipients are:

Dr. Lee Polikoff, a pediatric intensivist in the critical care unit.

Dr. Wael Asaad, a neurosurgeon with the Norman Prince Neuroscience Institute.

Dr. Luca Bartolini, a neurologist, epileptologist and director of the pediatric epilepsy program.

Robert Bissitt, a registered nurse.

Abbey Lamb, a children’s rehabilitation services physical therapist.

All five were honored on June 2 during a small outdoor ceremony at the hospital.

“We are proud at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to offer the best in clinical care, the most cutting-edge technology and expertise in the region, and the only dedicated pediatric facility in Rhode Island – but what truly makes our hospital a special place is our people,” said Dr. Saul N. Weingart, president of Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “All our staff members set themselves apart while serving as exemplars of the care and dedication that is found throughout Hasbro Children’s Hospital.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.