Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Flynn Foundation announce pediatric oncology nursing fellowship

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital and the Flynn Foundation recently announced the creation of the Flynn Pediatric Oncology Fellowship program.

The program, held at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, is meant to boost career interest and professional development of pediatric oncology nurses and improve quality of care for patients and their families.

The eight-week, preceptor-based fellowship will take place in the summer and is sponsored by the Flynn Foundation. Participants will receive comprehensive clinical exposure to pediatric oncology care and training in compassionate care as well as an academic curriculum.

“We are so grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the Flynn Foundation to implement this prestigious fellowship at Hasbro Children’s. It embodies the heart and soul of pediatric oncology nurses’ valuable role, and the important inter‐relationships they consistently build and maintain with other key members of the patient’s health care team,” said Lindsay McKeever, vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital Emergency Services.

The fellowship program includes both direct observation and learning experiences, including:

Roles and responsibilities, career opportunities and applied practice of inpatient and outpatient pediatric oncology nursing

Treatment plans, policies and procedures and patient education for medical and surgical pediatric oncology

Clinical research and clinical trials

Infusion services

Organization, resources and services of palliative care

Patient education and support programs

Students will also attend internal educational programs, meetings with Hasbro Children’s staff and attend outside forums. The students – also known as Flynn Fellows – will complete an evidence-based practice research project on pediatric oncology nursing and present their research at the program graduation ceremony.

The fellowship includes a stipend and will run from June 2 to July 25. It is being offered to two rising senior nursing students attending a four-year school in Rhode Island or are Rhode Island residents attending an out-of-state, four-year nursing school. The program must be completed and applicants must have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 31 and the selection process is expected to be completed by March 7.

“We are delighted to collaboratively expand our unique and highly impactful Pediatric Oncology Nursing Fellowship program to include Hasbro Children’s. We also look forward to developing a broader ‘oncology nursing development relationship’ in the future within the impressive Brown University Health organization,” said Fred Flynn, founder and president of the Flynn Foundation.