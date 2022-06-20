Hasbro Children’s Hospital honors 2021 Brite Lite winners

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital 2021 Brite Lite winners were recognized this month for their work serving young patients.

Nominated by patients and their families, Brite Lite winners embody the four “Cs” of caring, communication, cooperation and competence, the hospital said.

The 2021 winners are:

Grace Brilhante, patient accounts representative, ambulatory registration.

Carol Raposo, information desk receptionist, patient information services.

Steven Williams, registered nurse, fifth floor.

Melissa Mansour, registered nurse, pediatric intensive care unit.

Kerry Burke, registered nurse, pediatric ambulatory department.

“We are proud of the extraordinary caregivers who work at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the only dedicated pediatric facility in Rhode Island,” said Dr. Saul N. Weingart, president of Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “Our compassionate and dedicated staff use cutting-edge technology and best-in-class clinical practice to deliver amazing care to our patients and families each and every day.”

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.