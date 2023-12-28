Hasbro closes eOne sale to Lionsgate

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its Entertainment One film and TV business to Lionsgate for $375 million. The toy and entertainment company in a news release said the sale includes unscripted television production companies Renegade and Daisybeck and its interest in the Canadian film & TV operations…