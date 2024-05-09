Hasbro launches $500M bond deal

HASBRO INC. launched a $500 million bond deal Wednesday as it raises debt for the first time since 2019. 

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. launched a $500 million bond deal Wednesday as it raises debt for the first time since 2019.  The toymaker is selling 6.05% notes maturing in 10 years that will accrue interest beginning May 14, with semi-annual payments beginning Nov. 14.  The notes yield 1.6 basis points.  The net proceeds from the

