Hasbro launches $500M bond deal

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. launched a $500 million bond deal Wednesday as it raises debt for the first time since 2019.

The toymaker is selling 6.05% notes maturing in 10 years that will accrue interest beginning May 14, with semi-annual payments beginning Nov. 14.

The notes yield 1.6 basis points.

The net proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on or about May 14, will be approximately $459 million, according to a news release.

Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Scotia Capital are managing the bond sale.

The announcement comes after Hasbro last month reported a profit of $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with a loss of $22.1 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the company said it earned a profit of 42 cents per diluted share compared with the 16-cent loss per diluted share last year. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and amortization costs, came to 61 cents per share for the quarter.

However, on March 13 Hasbro posted a loss for 2023 of $1.49 billion in what the company called a “challenging” year. Revenue for the year totaled $5 billion.

On Dec. 11, Hasbro announced it would lay off an additional 1,100 employees globally as part of a further company restructuring and would leave its Providence office adjacent to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Providence Public Library by the end of 2024.

That followed an announcement earlier in 2023 that the toy and entertainment company was going to cut 1,000 jobs during the year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. Those layoffs included a 20% reduction in staff at the company’s film production company, Entertainment One.

On Dec. 28, Hasbro completed the sale of its Entertainment One film and TV business to Lionsgate for $375 million. the sale included unscripted television production companies Renegade and Daisybeck and its interest in the Canadian film & TV operations of Entertainment One Canada Limited.

That sale was part of Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy, with the company continuing to develop and produce entertainment based on its vault of Hasbro brands. The company previously launched a new entertainment division in August to bring its existing film, television, animation and digital businesses under one umbrella.