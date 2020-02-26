Hasbro named among most ethical companies in world

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. was named one of The 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, the company announced Wednesday.

Hasbro said that being an honoree this year marks the ninth consecutive year it has been included by Ethisphere on the list. Hasbro was the only company headquartered in Rhode Island on the list.

“Hasbro’s commitment to integrity is central to our purpose to make the world a better place for children and their families, and it is evident in every aspect of our business,” said Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro. “From our environmental initiatives, like our first-in-the-sector toy recycling program, our goal to eliminate plastic from our packaging and our plans to become carbon negative; to our commitment to workers in our supply chain with our industry-leading Ethical Sourcing Academy, we believe every day is a chance to do better.”

This year, 132 companies were honored, including three companies with significant operations in Rhode Island:

- Advertisement -

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

CBRE Group Inc.

National Grid PLC

The awards are based on 200 questions asked of companies related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a “strong value chain.”