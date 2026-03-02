Hasbro plans to list Pawtucket properties in December

PAWTUCKET – Toy giant Hasbro Inc. plans to list and sell its properties when it leaves the state in the fourth quarter of 2026.
In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 25
, Hasbro plans to list its Pawtucket headquarters and adjacent building at 1027 Newport Ave when it moves to Boston in December. The commercial and industrial property is approximately 343,000 square feet and was appraised at $23.4 million in 2023.
On Sept. 8, Hasbro officially announced it plans to move its headquarters from Pawtucket to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that had been ongoing since the fall of 2024.
The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the transition from Rhode Island to Boston to be completed by the end of this year.
In December, Hasbro began posting job listings for its temporary Boston office at 25 Tomson Place.
Hasbro also leases property in Renton, Wash.; Montreal, Canada; Burbank, Calif., and Hong Kong.
The company also has third-party warehousing agreements for approximately 3 million square feet in California, Illinois, Georgia and East Longmeadow, Mass., that are used primarily by its consumer products segment.
In January, frustrated city and state officials told Providence Business News they’ve been unable to reach the company to learn more about its exit plan, including whether any jobs are staying in Rhode Island, how many might be losing their jobs in the wake of the relocation, and what will become of the soon-to-be abandoned company headquarters on Newport Avenue.
“We’ve been trying to understand what their thoughts are,” an exasperated Mayor Donald R. Grebien told Providence Business News. “They’re not calling back.”
Grebien said in January that developers have expressed interest in the property for manufacturing or housing. And municipal and state leaders must weigh factors such as incentives and zoning changes to attract new tenants or enable mixed-use redevelopment.