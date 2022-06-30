Hasbro relaunching sports collectables brand Starting Lineup

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. announced Wednesday that it has teamed with the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association to relaunch the sports collectibles brand Starting Lineup for the first time in more than a decade.

The brand will launch in partnership with sports apparel and collectible retailer Fanatics and will feature action figures of legendary basketball superstars on a 6-inch scale. Each collectible will also include an officially licensed Panini NBA trading card.

“The NBA and NBPA are tremendous partners for the return of the Starting Lineup brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience some of the biggest names in the league as action figures,” said Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer of Hasbro. “The return of one of the most beloved sports collectibles brands of all time would not be complete without the inclusion of fan-favorite NBA superstars.”

The wave of figures will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 22 exclusively on Hasbro Pulse and across the Fanatics network of online sites, including Fanatics.com and official league stores.

