Hasbro reports $1.49B loss in ‘challenging’ 2023

Updated at 2:40 p.m.

HASBRO INC. posted a loss of $1.49 billion in 2023, a decrease from the $203.5 million profit in 2022, the company reported on Tuesday.  /PBN FILE PHOTO

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. posted a loss of $1.49 billion in what the company called a “challenging” 2023, following a $203.5 million profit in 2022, the company reported on Tuesday.  For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.73 per share, compared to a profit of $1.46 one year prior.  Revenue for the year

