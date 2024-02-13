Hasbro reports $1.49B loss in ‘challenging’ 2023

Register now for PBN's newest summit discussing opportunities in the Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. posted a loss of $1.49 billion in what the company called a “challenging” 2023, following a $203.5 million profit in 2022, the company reported on Tuesday. For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.73 per share, compared to a profit of $1.46 one year prior. Revenue for the year

“Guided by our strategy of 'Fewer, Bigger, Better,' we had important wins across both toys and games while making progress in our transformation during a challenging 2023," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “Our refreshed leadership team is bringing innovative new products to our fans. At the same time, we are taking the necessary actions to transform Hasbro and deliver long-term profitable growth starting with driving significant profit growth across our segments in 2024 and building momentum in our innovation pipeline between now and 2025.”

On Dec. 11, Hasbro announced it would lay off

an additional 1,100 employees globally as part of a further company restructuring and would leave its Providence office adjacent to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Providence Public Library by the end of 2024. That followed an announcement earlier in 2023 that the toy and entertainment company was going to cut 1,000 jobs during the year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. Those layoffs included a 20% reduction in staff at the company’s film production company, Entertainment One.

On Dec. 28, Hasbro completed the sale of its Entertainment One film and TV business to Lionsgate for $375 million. the sale included unscripted television production companies Renegade and Daisybeck and its interest in the Canadian film & TV operations of Entertainment One Canada Limited.

That sale was part of Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy, with the company continuing to develop and produce entertainment based on its vault of Hasbro brands. The company previously launched a new entertainment division in August to bring its existing film, television, animation and digital businesses under one umbrella.

"2023 was a productive year for Hasbro, although not without some challenges." said Gina Goetter, Hasbro chief financial officer. “As we navigated the current environment, we took aggressive steps to optimize our inventory, reset the cost structure, and sharpen our portfolio focus on play with the eOne film and TV divestiture. Taken together, the actions throughout the full year have positioned the company for improved financial performance in 2024 and beyond. We are encouraged by our recent progress and remain laser focused on execution to deliver on our transformation objectives.”

The company on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter earnings loss of $1.06 billion after reporting a $128.9 million loss a year prior.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.29 billion, a 23% decrease year over year, which missed Wall Street forecasts. Six

analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.37 billion.

Other earnings highlights, according to Hasbro:

The company’s franchise brands generated $3.2 billion in revenue, a 3% decrease year over year.

Partners brands revenue fell 35% from the previous year, to $687 million.

Hasbro gaming revenue increased 4%, to $2.07 billion.

Hasbro’s TV, film and entertainment division also saw revenue decrease 34%, to $537 million.

(Update: Corrects fourth quarter loss to $1.06 billion in 9th paragraph)