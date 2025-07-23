Hasbro reports $855.8M loss in Q2, remains silent on possible move to Boston
Updated at 4:02 p.m.
Updated at 4:02 p.m.
“Our teams are executing decisively against the evolving tariff backdrop, while the current China tariff rate is more favorable than what was proposed in April, rates remain fluid,” Goetter said.
Entertainment segment revenue declined 15% to $16 million in the quarter due to the nature and timing of deals due to inflation and tariff concerns.The company did not address if it had decided to move its company headquarters from Pawtucket to Boston’s Seaport District. Hasbro has previously stated “an announcement will come later this summer." In November, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission offered a key 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro for $1 to persuade the company from relocating to Massachusetts. Pawtucket also made a bid to Hasbro to take over a 20-acre parcel that includes the former Apex department store building. Mayor Donald R. Grebien called the plan a “bold and comprehensive” proposal to relocate to a site with direct pedestrian access to the new Tidewater entertainment district – which includes the new Centreville Bank Stadium. On June 18, Hasbro announced it is laying off 3% of its global workforce due to tariffs. Hasbro spokesperson Abby Hodes told Providence Business News then that the company was cutting less than 30 jobs in New England. The Wall Street Journal reported 3% of Hasbro’s workforce would be 150 employees based on the company’s 2024 annual report. (UPDATE: Updates Hasbro's stock after market close.)