Hayes & Sherry Welcomes Connor Kenworthy to Its Commercial Real Estate Team

Connor Kenworthy joins Hayes & Sherry as a commercial real estate professional specializing in industrial and retail properties. He represents buyers, sellers, tenants, and landlords in leasing and sales transactions. Before relocating to Rhode Island, he was a Sales & Leasing Associate in San Diego, completing nearly $100 million in lease and sale deals while ranking among the firm’s top producers. His work includes site selection, market analysis, and strategic asset positioning to maximize value for owners and meet occupier needs. Known for proactive prospecting and diligent follow-up, Connor takes a client-focused approach. Now Connor navigates the evolving New England CRE market.