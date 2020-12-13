Health department head Alexander-Scott tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will continue working from home, according to a statement from Raimondo spokesman Josh Block. Alexander-Scott tested positive Saturday during routine testing.

“In accordance with Department of Health guidance, Gov. Raimondo and several members of her senior leadership team will be self-quarantining,” said Block. Raimondo last saw Dr. Alexander-Scott in-person at a Dec. 10 press conference, he said.

Raimondo tested negative Saturday and will continue to get tested during her seven-day quarantine period.

Alexander-Scott has served as the public face of the health department’s response to the pandemic. She is the second member of Raimondo’s cabinet to test positive in the past week. Director of Administration Brett Smiley tested positive on Dec. 10.

The administration department said Smiley, who has been working from home for the past week, was informed on Dec. 7 that a close contact tested positive. Smiley has had no close contacts within state government and does not have symptoms, the department said on Dec. 10.