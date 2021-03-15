Healthcentric Advisors to lead virtual COVID-19 learning collaborative for nursing homes

PROVIDENCE – Healthcentric Advisors, a Providence-based company specializing in health care improvement through data analysis and education, has been awarded a $600,000 federal contract to lead a COVID-19 learning collaborative for nursing homes.
The company was selected by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to launch the agency’s ECHO National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network.
The program is part of Project ECHO, launched by the ECHO Institute at the University of New Mexico to provide access to health experts and education to nursing homes worldwide.
According to Healthcentric, nearly 100 nursing homes in Rhode Island and New England are expected to participate in the 16-week program.
Operating virtually, the collaborative offers nursing homes a chance to join interactive sessions for detailed lessons on protecting residents and staff from contracting and spreading COVID-19.
“The model connects providers with medical experts like pharmacists and doctors, including nationally recognized geriatricians from The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University during weekly, collaborative online sessions that include case-based discussions and peer mentoring,” a statement from Healthcentric says.
Technical support is also available to help guide nursing facilities through the process of collecting data required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The collaborative “brings fresh perspectives, ideas and an opportunity to bear witness to each other’s struggles amid COVID-19,” said Marguerite McLaughlin, Healthcentric’s senior program administrator. “Many providers found strength and validation listening to peers with similar challenges.”
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
