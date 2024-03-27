HealthFirst Family Care opens health center at Diman Regional High School

FALL RIVER – HealthFirst Family Care Center Inc. is partnering with Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School to launch a new health center inside the school.

The health center, which HealthFirst says is the first of its kind in the Greater Fall River area, opened March 4 and will offer primary care services provided by medical doctors and family nurse practitioners free of charge.

HealthFirst Chief Operating Officer Linda Medeiros said in a statement the health organization has been looking to open a center inside a school for the last three years and has been working with local and state officials to secure funding and build relationships to find the right school location to open the center.

HealthFirst says the health center will provide integrated mental health and counseling services, as well as chronic disease management, testing and vaccination services, nutrition therapy and preventative health screenings.

The center will be open five days a week throughout the school year.

