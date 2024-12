Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI has extended call center hours through Tuesday to help those affected by the RIBridges cyberattack. The call center can be reached at 1-855-840-4744 and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Customers can get help choosing a plan, making a payment and getting information about their account

PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI has extended call center hours through Tuesday to help those affected by the RIBridges cyberattack.

The call center can be reached at 1-855-840-4744 and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Customers can get help choosing a plan, making a payment and getting information about their account status. The call center is also ready for those who need to choose a plan for 2025 coverage.

RIBridges, a system managing many of the state’s social services programs – including HSRI, the state's health insurance marketplace – was shut down Dec. 13 after facing a cyberattack. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has estimated hundreds of thousands of Rhode Islanders’ personal information was stolen in the attack. Anyone who received or applied for benefits through the RIBridges system could be affected by the data breach.

While the RIBridges system is unavailable, HSRI is offering enrollment through Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island with a temporary no-cost option for certain plans for January and February.

Customers can call the center to go through a cost calculator process and learn what they may qualify for later through HSRI. Specifically, call center representatives will help customers find carrier options and start enrollment or refer them to an insurer representative if they have more questions.

The open enrollment period has also been extended through Feb. 28 and coverage can be made retroactive to Jan. 1.

Coverage is active for customers who already selected 2025 plans and who have made a payment or set up auto-payment. In that case, customers don’t need to take any action.

Customers who were notified their 2024 plans were not automatically renewed and need to take action to choose a 2025 plan will be held in the same plans with the same insurance carriers they were with. Once RIBridges is restored these customers will need to choose a plan.

Customers who automatically renewed their plans and don’t have auto-payments, or have not made a payment, will need to pay their premium. This applies to those who chose a plan by Dec. 12 but had not paid yet. HSRI says payments should be made Tuesday for Jan. 1 coverage, but there is payment flexibility available.

Customers can make payments the following ways: calling the call center; depositing a check or money order in a 24/7 drop-box at HSRI’s walk-in center at 401 Wampanoag Trail in East Providence; and bringing their barcoded invoice to any CVS location, except ones inside of a Target.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com