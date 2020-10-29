HealthSource RI’s open enrollment begins Nov. 1

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s public health insurance marketplace’s open enrollment for 2021 begins on Nov. 1, HealthSource RI said on Thursday.

This year, open enrollment will be extended, running until Jan. 23. The extension was implemented to offer residents more opportunities to sign up for insurance through the marketplace amid the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“We know that this year, Rhode Islanders are especially concerned about protecting their health and their finances, and we are here to help.” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “By extending our open enrollment period we’re making sure people have enough time to get covered for 2021. We’re also taking every step we can to make shopping for low- or no-cost health coverage as easy and as safe as possible. Health insurance is required in Rhode Island, but it’s also the best way to ensure you can get the coverage you need when you need it.”

Rhode Island residents have until Dec. 23 to pick and pay for coverage that starts Jan. 1. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2021 plan is Jan. 23, for coverage that starts Feb. 1.

“This year has been a challenging one for our state, and the health and safety of Rhode Islanders remains our priority,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. “This includes ensuring our residents have access to high quality and affordable or no-cost health coverage. I urge all Rhode Islanders to work with HealthSource RI during this extended Open Enrollment period to make sure they’re covered for 2021. We’re proud to have the third-lowest uninsured rate in the country. Let’s keep up the good work.”