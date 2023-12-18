Heavy wind, rain leave thousands without power in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Heavy rain and wind swept through the state Monday, causing widespread power outages, school closings and traffic woes that were already heightened by slowed travel on the Washington Bridge bypass lanes.

The storm swept up the southern East Coast over the weekend, bringing wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour and 1 to 3 inches of rain to Rhode Island Monday before its projected move out to sea in the afternoon.

On Monday, The National Weather Service in Taunton issued a flood warning until 2 p.m. and a high wind warning until 7 p.m. across the state, with the strongest winds expected until 11 a.m. Wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour were recorded in Providence, though as of 10 a.m., they had fallen to 51 miles per hour.

About 24,526 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power as of 4 p.m., a decline from 33,453 at noon. Brian Schuster, head of external affairs at Rhode Island Energy, said Monday he expects service restorations to continue into Tuesday due to Monday’s windy conditions.

“It needs to be less than 35 miles per hour for our bucket trucks to work safely,” Schuster said during a Monday press conference. “We will need some time to work on those areas most affected. We expect most areas will be restored today, however we will be doing restorations through tomorrow.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee added most of the outages were in East Providence and Cumberland. Amtrack service was paused due to a downed power line across the tracks in Cumberland.

A coastal food warning was also issued until 10 a.m. Monday and The Block Island Ferry canceled all service to and from the island. McKee said Westerly, Bristol and East Providence were seeing strong flood conditions, and it was expected to intensify at high time at noon.

R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. Said Monday about 200 crew members from the R.I. Department of Transportation began working on tree limbs and clearing drainage systems on Sunday in advance of the storm. Those crews will also be working throughout the day Monday.

The R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority temporarily restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano bridges to cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses due to the heavy wind. Bridge restrictions were lifted at 12:30 p.m.

Schools were closed in Chariho, Jamestown, Woonsocket and The Met in Newport, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. Foster-Glocester also closed but held virtual learning for grades 6-12.

The Providence hurricane barrier system was closed Monday due to storm surge, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the Providence River gates and at noon the city will close the street gate on Bridge Street. There will be no traffic access on Bridge Street and only local access will be granted on India Street.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our residents and visitors, we have decided to close hurricane barrier gates to prevent flooding and mitigate storm damage,” Smiley said. “I urge everyone in our community to exercise caution and avoid travel throughout the duration of this storm.”

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi told WPRI that Toll Gate High School will have early dismissal after the wind from the storm ripping material off the roof.

The City of Pawtucket tweeted on X Monday that it has closed City Hall due to leaks and water damage on the buildings tower from the storm. All meetings, including the scheduled City Council meeting that evening, were canceled.

At 9:50 a.m. the R.I. Department of State’s business services division tweeted on X that it had lost power and would be unable to assist customers by telephone or at its offices at 148 West River St. in Providence. They asked that those in need of assistance email them at corporations@sos.ri.gov.

Conditions are expected to improve late Monday into Tuesday, with a prolonged dry period from Wednesday through the weekend.

Also, The National Weather Service said there will be no white Christmas this year. No precipitation is expected until after Dec. 26.

