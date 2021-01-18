Henderson Bridge traffic to be reduced to two lanes for two years

PROVIDENCE – The Henderson Bridge, a major east-west artery carrying commuters from East Providence into downtown Providence will be constricted to one travel lane heading in either direction for the next two years, allowing for replacement of the span.

The change in the traffic pattern will start on Friday, Jan. 22.

All travel lanes will shift to the side of the bridge that carries traffic east toward East Providence. The other half of the bridge will be demolished then reconstructed, a process that will take about two years.

The state will create a series of lane closures and new traffic guides to direct traffic to the two open lanes. This will include a stop light on the westbound entrance ramp from East Providence, allowing traffic to merge safely from Massasoit Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The bridge connects travelers between East Providence and downtown Providence, through the neighborhoods of Wayland Square and College Hill, via South Angell Street.

The speed limit for the span will be 25 mph to 35 mph and will be enforced, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

The reconstruction of the Henderson Bridge is part of an $84.4 million project that will reduce the footprint of the span, originally built in 1969.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.