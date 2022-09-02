Her customer service goes beyond skin deep

By
-
SOURCES OF COMFORT: Marisa Head, center, has built her North Attleborough business Marisa’s Skin Care LLC in nine years with the help of her two daughters, Stephanie Howard, left, and Rachel Howard. COURTESY JESSIE WYMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
SOURCES OF COMFORT: Marisa Head, center, has built her North Attleborough business Marisa’s Skin Care LLC in nine years with the help of her two daughters, Stephanie Howard, left, and Rachel Howard. COURTESY JESSIE WYMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
Acne, sun spots, scars and pockmarks, wrinkles. People find many reasons to feel bad about their skin. But often that bad feeling goes much deeper: I’m ugly; I’m unpopular; I’m old and ­unappealing. Marisa Head, founder and owner of Marisa’s Skin Care LLC in North Attleborough, has chosen a professional mission of healing and caring…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display