Hidden Horse Acres equestrian facility, home in Exeter sell for $1.4M

EXETER – In the town’s most expensive residential real estate sale in the past four years, a 14-acre property featuring a four-bedroom home and an equestrian training facility was recently purchased for $1.4 million, according to the real estate firms that represented the buyers and sellers.

The property at 160 Kingston Road, known as Hidden Horse Acres, is the most expensive residential site to sell in Exeter since August 2018, said Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal, alongside EXIT Beacon Pointe Realty, which represented the buyer.

It is a “professional-level” equestrian training facility, both real estate firms said, with a metal, 8,750-square-foot indoor riding arena, a 1,728-square-foot barn with 15 stalls for horses, and an outdoor arena spanning 15,000 square feet with a geotextile fiber/sand mix footing laid down on the grounds.

Some amenities to the property include solar arrays, a sprinkler system for the outdoor arena, a generator for the house and barn, and stone walls running throughout the property, selling turnkey with several machines, tools and supplies for equestrian training and boarding.

Located minutes from the coast, the one-story, ranch-style home on the property was built in 2002 and spans about 4,000 square feet, with a three-story garage built, and a wraparound deck with views of the barn and the fields in the backyard. The home has four full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, along with two fireplaces, according to town records.

“Hidden Horse Acres has been a successful dressage boarding and professional training facility,” said Kim Marion, a sales associate from Mott & Chace who represented the seller. But the property is “ready for another chapter,” she said.

According to a copy of the warranty deed, which is a public record that’s available online, the Hidden Horse Acres farm property was sold by Jerald Waterman and Sarah Waterman to Margaret Freilich.

The home, equestrian training facilities and land were last valued by Exeter assessors in 2020 as being worth $754,300, according to public records kept online by the town.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.