High Purity gets $15M federal contract; plans 4th facility in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – High Purity New England on Wednesday announced a $15 million federal contract that will help it open a fourth manufacturing facility here.

The company, a supplier of services and equipment for the biopharmaceutical industry, said the contract will expand and speed up the production of pharmaceutical consumables, including single-use assemblies, single-use pumps, single-use mixing systems and sterile, individually packaged components.

The new facility will include state-of-the-art clean rooms and support facilities, including office space, production support and logistics areas.

The contract is with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the office of the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

- Advertisement -

High Purity last October announced plans to hire 150 people as part of a planned opening last month of a third facility in Smithfield. The company on Wednesday said that third facility’s opening has been delayed to February or March, due to supply chain challenges. When it adds all of the new hires, the company will employ about 350.

The fourth facility is slated to open in December. Spokesperson Chloe Wigsten said the company hopes to purchase a property close to its three other buildings.

(SUBS last two paragraphs with company comment.)