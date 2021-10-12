High Purity New England seeks to hire 150 amid Smithfield expansion

SMITHFIELD – High Purity New England Inc. says it wants to hire 150 workers in Rhode Island by the first quarter of 2022 in preparation for the opening of a new facility here.

The planned hires would bring the biopharmaceutical and biotech equipment manufacturer and supplier’s employee ranks up to 350. The company said it hired over 100 workers in 2020.

“Our need for new employees increases every day as we continue to expand and build our business,” said Mark A. Sitcoske, founder and CEO of HPNE. “As the demand for our products grows, so does the need for more hands-on deck to help assist in that growth.” A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the new positions.

The company said that the third plant that it plans to launch is a “multimillion dollar” project and expects it to open in early December. When open, the company’s square footage will total over 100,000 square feet.

The new space is expected to more than triple the company’s manufacturing output.